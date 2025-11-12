WUF13 National Coordinator holds talks with Brazilian Minister of Cities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, National Coordinator of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev, met with Brazil's Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, during COP30 in Belém, the forum's publication on X page said, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in sustainable urban transformation and climate-resilient city planning.

Guliyev congratulated the Brazilian side on the successful organization of COP30 and invited them to attend the WUF13 in Baku in 2026.