Uzbekistan steps up measures to increase gas production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 12. Uzbekneftegaz has been instructed to increase daily natural gas production from 66 million cubic meters to 70 million cubic meters and to ensure an output of at least 25.4 billion cubic meters in 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

The task was announced during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s review of the objectives and long-term development plans of Uzbekneftegaz Joint-Stock Company.

It was emphasized that increasing gas reserves will require the development of new prospective investment blocks, as well as the acceleration of operations and improved efficiency at fields already allocated to investors.

The meeting also noted that current naphtha production capacity utilization stands at around 70%, while exports of naphtha are carried out at prices approximately 50% lower than the potential value of processed products. In this regard, it was stressed that processing naphtha into polymer products could increase added value by up to six times, prompting instructions to ensure full utilization of existing capacities.

In addition, measures aimed at improving the company’s financial performance were discussed.

Special attention was paid to combating theft and corruption in the oil and gas sector. To mitigate corruption risks within the company, a new position of deputy chairman has been introduced, alongside the establishment of a compliance and internal anti-corruption control service. The task has been set to build an effective system for the prompt detection and prevention of legal violations across the industry.

The president instructed the relevant officials to further deepen sectoral reforms, increase gas reserves and production volumes, and strengthen financial discipline.

