Iran sees wave of pro-government rallies in multiple cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Pro-government marches are being held in various cities across Iran, Trend reports.

The rallies commenced at 14:00 (GMT+4), aiming to denounce the recent unrest, including the violent actions of rioters, the killing of innocent civilians, and the extensive damage to state property and law enforcement facilities. The Iranian government, alongside the Judiciary, Parliament, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military, law enforcement agencies, and various social organizations, has urged citizens to participate in the demonstrations in support of the authorities.

This mobilization coincides with the Iranian government's declaration of three days of national mourning to honor those who lost their lives during the recent unrest.

The protests, which began in late December, were primarily sparked by a sharp depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and a range of other economic hardships. Although casualty reports have circulated, the precise figures remain undisclosed.