Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 11 January 2026 18:17 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

December 29

1.7000

January 5

1.7000

December 30

1.7000

January 6

1.7000

December 31

-

January 7

1.7000

January 1

-

January 8

1.7000

January 2

-

January 9

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0048 manat this week, and the weighted average rate fell by 0.01407 manat, amounting to 1.98698 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

December 29

1.9999

January 5

1.9859

December 30

2.0022

January 6

1.9947

December 31

-

January 7

1.9875

January 1

-

January 8

1.9857

January 2

-

January 9

1.9811

Average rate per week

2.00105

Average rate per week

1.98698

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0059 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.07379 manat, amounting to 2.11056 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

December 29

2.1972

January 5

2.1157

December 30

2.1715

January 6

2.0920

December 31

-

January 7

2.1063

January 1

-

January 8

2.1172

January 2

-

January 9

2.1216

Average rate per week

2.18435

Average rate per week

2.11056

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0394 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0395 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

December 29

0.0396

January 5

0.0395

December 30

0.0396

January 6

0.0395

December 31

-

January 7

0.0395

January 1

-

January 8

0.0395

January 2

-

January 9

0.0394

Average rate per week

0.0396

Average rate per week

0.0395

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more