Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar December 29 1.7000 January 5 1.7000 December 30 1.7000 January 6 1.7000 December 31 - January 7 1.7000 January 1 - January 8 1.7000 January 2 - January 9 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0048 manat this week, and the weighted average rate fell by 0.01407 manat, amounting to 1.98698 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro December 29 1.9999 January 5 1.9859 December 30 2.0022 January 6 1.9947 December 31 - January 7 1.9875 January 1 - January 8 1.9857 January 2 - January 9 1.9811 Average rate per week 2.00105 Average rate per week 1.98698

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0059 this week, while the weighted average went down by 0.07379 manat, amounting to 2.11056 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble December 29 2.1972 January 5 2.1157 December 30 2.1715 January 6 2.0920 December 31 - January 7 2.1063 January 1 - January 8 2.1172 January 2 - January 9 2.1216 Average rate per week 2.18435 Average rate per week 2.11056

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0394 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.0395 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira December 29 0.0396 January 5 0.0395 December 30 0.0396 January 6 0.0395 December 31 - January 7 0.0395 January 1 - January 8 0.0395 January 2 - January 9 0.0394 Average rate per week 0.0396 Average rate per week 0.0395

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.

