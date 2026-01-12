Azerbaijan lifts curtain on its TANAP-crossed gas export to Türkiye in 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan continued its natural gas exports to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP). According to data from the Ministry of Energy, the volume of gas exported via TANAP remained stable compared to the previous year, while overall exports to Türkiye saw a slight decrease.
