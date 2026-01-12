Azerbaijan to set up wastewater management system in its several settlements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Wastewater management systems will be established in Mashtagha, Ramana, Bina, Gala, Zira, Turkan, Dubandi, Gurgan, and Hovsan settlements of Azerbaijan.

This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater and wastewater systems in Baku city and Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035" approved by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, it's planned to obtain an expert opinion on the construction projects of the incoming sewerage collector for the Hovsan−Bina− Mashtagha−Turkan basin, start construction work, complete 40% of the planned tasks, and put into operation new collectors with a total length of 116 km.