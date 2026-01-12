USACC, Baku Stock Exchange to prepare cooperation strategy for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) and Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) have agreed to work on preparing the cooperation strategy for 2026 and identifying specific joint projects, Trend reports via the BSE.

On 9 December 2025, Ruslan Khalilov, CEO of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), met with Natig Bakhishov, Executive Director of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC). During the meeting, BSE’s membership in the USACC was formalized, and the parties discussed their cooperation strategy for 2026.

During the meeting, the leaders of BSE and USACC exchanged views on strengthening mutual investment flows and expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the field of capital markets. The parties also discussed the implementation of projects across various sectors in 2026.

BSE emphasized that strengthening collaboration with capital market participants operating in the United States and creating favorable conditions for mutual investments are among its key priorities.

During the meeting, Ruslan Khalilov, CEO of BSE, noted that USACC membership will provide strong support in exploring potential cooperation opportunities with the U.S. market.

“The Baku Stock Exchange is committed to building partnerships and fostering collaboration with capital market participants, professional investment service providers, banks, as well as investment technology vendors,” he said.

Natig Bakhishov, Executive Director of USACC, for his part, pointed out that USACC is pleased to welcome the Baku Stock Exchange as a member.

“Cooperation in the field of capital markets plays an important role in deepening business ties between the United States and Azerbaijan. As USACC, we stand ready to contribute to the development of bilateral relations in the financial sector and support joint initiatives with the BSE,”