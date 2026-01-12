Azerbaijan to renovate unusable main water pipelines in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Unusable main water pipelines will be renovated in Baku, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater and wastewater systems in Baku city and Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035" approved by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, it's planned to prepare 20 project documents and obtain expert reports on construction projects from 2026 through 2035, implement 45% of the planned work, and complete the major repair of the 110 km main pipeline.