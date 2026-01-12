Iran's Tabriz echoes with pro-government voices in powerful rally (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A pro-government rally took place today in Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran, Trend reports.

Participants in the rally emphasized calls for national unity, advocating for the detention and punishment of the rioters. The demonstrators also expressed their unwavering support for the government through a series of chants and slogans during the event.

This rally coincides with the Iranian government's declaration of three days of national mourning to honor those who lost their lives during the recent unrest. Parallel pro-government marches and rallies were simultaneously planned in cities across the country.

The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.