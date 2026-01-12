President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting on State Program for Improvement of Water Supply, Wastewater, and Stormwater Systems in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, January 12. On January 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presided over a meeting dedicated to the State Program for the Improvement of Water Supply, Wastewater, and Stormwater Systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035, Trend reports.

The head of state delivered a speech at the meeting.

Subsequently, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) Zaur Mikayilov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the progress achieved so far and the upcoming measures planned under the program.

Will be updated