Azerbaijani Deputy FM meets with U.S. Trade and Development Agency representatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov received a delegation led by the Regional Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Eurasia, Carl Kress, today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation between the countries in areas such as energy, trade, regional connections, including the TRIPP route, economic investment, as well as the familiarization of U.S. private sector representatives with relevant infrastructure and logistics opportunities in Azerbaijan, and the prospects for the development of cooperation.

The bilateral contacts and discussions held separately in the areas mentioned in the direction of preparing the Strategic Partnership Charter after the Washington Peace Summit on August 8 last year were highly appreciated.

In addition, the meeting exchanged views on the important role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of the region, the importance of developing renewable energy resources, the diversification of trade routes in the Middle Corridor, as well as the existing favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, and the opportunities for establishing new relations.

