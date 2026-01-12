Azerbaijan releases data on natural gas production at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in 2025

Photo: South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company

Azerbaijan's natural gas production at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field saw a notable increase in 2025, contributing to the overall growth in the country's gas output despite a decrease in production at the field compared to the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register