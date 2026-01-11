Iran’s government seeks to overcome economic problems with citizens’ support - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Iranian government, with the support of citizens, is seeking to resolve existing economic problems, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his address to the Iranian people today, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian noted that the government can assure citizens that there will be no problems in supplying goods necessary for everyday life. He emphasized that the Iranian government promises to overcome economic difficulties together with citizens, producers, and entrepreneurs.

“For more than 5–6 years, the country has experienced inflation at the level of 40–50 percent. This year, inflation will also remain at this level. Next year, inflation and a number of problems will also persist. However, what is important is that the government is developing programs aimed at overcoming economic difficulties,” he said.

Since the end of December, protest actions have begun in Iran amid a sharp depreciation of the national currency, the rial, against foreign currencies, high inflation, and other economic problems. There have been reports of deaths and injuries during the protests, although no figures have been specified.