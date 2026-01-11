Azerbaijan dispatches next batch of petroleum products to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan has dispatched the next batch of petroleum products to Armenia, Trend reports.

Today a train consisting of 18 railcars loaded with 979 tons of RON-92 grade motor gasoline was dispatched from the Bilajari station to Armenia.

The railcars carrying petroleum products will be transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia in transit through Georgia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) was sent from the Bilajari station to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

Earlier, on December 18, 1,220 tons of RON-95 grade motor fuel were also shipped to Armenia.