Azerbaijani foreign minister holds talks with Sudanese deputy FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Sudan's Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Muawiya Osman Khalid today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting addressed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan, with a particular focus on regional dynamics and security concerns.

Both sides emphasized the crucial role of political dialogue in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing collaboration within multilateral frameworks. The significance of the consultation mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, alongside the value of mutual visits, was also underscored.

Sudan's active participation in COP29 and its involvement in the upcoming World Urban Forum were highlighted as key points of cooperation.

The discussion also covered the two nations' collaboration within international organizations, notably the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), with both sides acknowledging the progress in these areas.

The meeting discussed cooperation in the energy, humanitarian, educational, light industry, and other sectors. Azerbaijan was commended for providing educational scholarships to Sudanese students.

Additionally, the meeting exchanged views on other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, a political consultation was held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Sudan. The consultations were led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev, and Muawiya Osman Khalid from the Sudanese side.

