Mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara leaves civilian injured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. On January 11, a mine exploded in the territory of the village of Gyzyloba in the Aghdara district, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

An employee of a non-governmental organization involved in humanitarian demining operations, Elvin Karimov, born in 1988, was injured after triggering an anti-personnel mine while performing his official duties. As a result of the incident, the victim’s right leg was amputated at the ankle.

Elvin Karimov was evacuated to the central district hospital. His condition is assessed as satisfactory.