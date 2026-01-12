Azerbaijan discloses last year's natural gas exports volume to Europe
Azerbaijan continued to supply natural gas to European and regional markets last year, with Europe remaining one of its key destinations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy