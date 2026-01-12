Tajikistan’s economy maintains positive trajectory, IMF says
Tajikistan maintained strong economic growth in 2025, supported by high remittance inflows and fiscal discipline, while meeting nearly all IMF PCI targets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy