Kyrgyzstan increases imports of petroleum products from Uzbekistan
The increase in petroleum imports from Uzbekistan underscores Kyrgyzstan’s deepening regional energy trade and efforts to broaden supply sources amid shifting demand and price dynamics.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy