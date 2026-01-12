Azerbaijan to provide Baku's White City with uninterrupted water and sewage services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Baku White City will be fully provided with continuous drinking water and sewage services, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater and wastewater systems in Baku city and Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035" approved by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the program, access to uninterrupted drinking water and sewage services for the population living in the Baku White City area will be increased.

Thus, it's planned to prepare project and estimate documents for the construction of water, sewerage, and stormwater systems, continue the construction of water, sewerage, and stormwater systems within the framework of the Baku White City project, establish water supply and sewerage systems in the area, and ensure the full provision of the population with continuous drinking water and sewerage services from 2026 through 2035.