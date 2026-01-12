Azerbaijan to establish stormwater management systems on its Absheron peninsula

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Stormwater management systems will be established in flood-prone areas of the Absheron peninsula in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater, and wastewater systems in Baku city and the Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035," approved by decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, it's planned to identify areas subject to flooding from 2026 through 2034, prepare feasibility studies and project documents, establish a stormwater management system, and reduce the number of areas subject to flooding by more than 30%.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel