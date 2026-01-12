Trump reveals Iran seeking negotiations amid rising tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that Iran has reached out to the United States to explore the possibility of negotiations, Trend reports via the White House.

“Yesterday, the leaders of Iran called. They want to negotiate. I think they’re tired of being beat up by the United States. We may meet with them,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump also added that a meeting was being arranged, but warned that Washington might take action depending on developments before the meeting takes place.

Due to the recent sharp loss of value of the Iranian currency against foreign currencies, traders in Iran have been holding protests since December 29. The protesters are demanding serious steps to stabilize the value of the currency and the economic situation.