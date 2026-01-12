Iran regains steady vegetable oil market after disruptions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The supply of vegetable oil in Iran has returned to normal following a temporary shortage in the country’s markets, the statement of Iran's media says, Trend reports.

Consumers are now able to purchase vegetable oil without significant difficulty at retail outlets. While some stores may still experience temporary shortages due to outstanding orders that have yet to be delivered, these outlets are expected to resume full sales shortly.

On January 10, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri, addressed the recent disruption in vegetable oil availability, attributing the issue to the implementation of new pricing measures. 'This problem has now been resolved,' Nouri stated, adding that the market shortage is being swiftly addressed.

In the past week, sales of vegetable oil were restricted as a result of price adjustments, with customers limited to purchasing a single bottle per transaction.

Currently, the price of a 675-gram bottle of sunflower oil in the Iranian market stands at 1.84 million rials (approximately $1.84), while a 675-gram bottle of blended liquid oil is priced at 1.82 million rials (approximately $1.82).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel