Addressing existing problems of Iranian citizens is government’s duty - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Eliminating the concerns of Iranian citizens and resolving existing problems are the responsibility of the government, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his address to the Iranian people today, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian government wants citizens to believe that all of the country’s resources will be distributed fairly among all people.

Pezeshkian noted that in addition to solving citizens’ problems, the Iranian government has a broader task - preventing the undermining of stability by instigators of unrest.

Since the end of December, protest actions have begun in Iran amid a sharp depreciation of the national currency, the rial, against foreign currencies, high inflation, and other economic problems. There have been reports of deaths and injuries during the protests, although no figures have been specified.