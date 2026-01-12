Azerbaijan set to contend for Vice-Presidency at IRENA’s 17th Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has been nominated for the position of vice-president at the 17th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The announcement came during the 16th IRENA Assembly held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where candidate countries for the Assembly’s president and four vice-president positions were presented.

In line with geographic representation and rotation rules, South Korea was confirmed as the candidate for the presidency from the Asia-Pacific regional group. The vice-president positions are filled by representatives from the other four regional groups. Azerbaijan was nominated as vice-president from the European and Others regional group, while Comoros was represented from the Africa group, Tonga from the Asia and Pacific group, and Grenada from the Latin America and Caribbean group.

The 17th session of the IRENA Assembly is scheduled to take place in 2027.