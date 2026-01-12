Heydar Aliyev Center prepares for exhibition by renowned American sculptor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. An exhibition by American sculptor and artist Carole Feuerman will open at the Heydar Aliyev Center on January 16, Trend reports.

Feuerman is widely known for her full-body sculptures marked by a powerful realist impact and is especially recognized for her figurative works depicting swimmers and dancers. The exhibition in Baku, titled "Reborn into the Water," spans a broad creative period, from her works of the 1970s to the swimmer figures created in recent decades.

The "Swimmers" series is considered a symbolic expression of Feuerman’s artistic vision. Crafted from resin, painted bronze, and stainless steel, the sculptures invite viewers to rediscover the resilience of the human body. Beyond physical strength, the artist explores inner resilience and the ability to overcome personal and social challenges. The exhibition Reborn into the Water reflects both an intensely personal narrative and a broader social perspective aimed at fostering empathy and reevaluating outdated notions. Feuerman’s work "Ruth" will be presented to the public for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Feuerman’s works have previously been exhibited at prominent venues around the world. Her outdoor installations have been showcased on Park Avenue and in Central Park in New York, along the Poydras Corridor in New Orleans, and on Avenue George V in Paris. Today, her sculptures are part of more than 30 museum collections worldwide and are displayed in public spaces and private collections across the globe.

