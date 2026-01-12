India signals willingness to share expertise and technology with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 12. India is ready to share its expertise and technologies with Turkmenistan, focusing on IT, digitalization, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, education, human resource development, the country's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Bandaru Wilsonbabu, said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

He made the remark during a celebration marking International Hindi Day in the Embassy of India in Ashgabat.

During the event, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary reaffirmed Turkmenistan's pivotal role as a key strategic partner for India in the region.

The ambassador emphasized India's commitment to furthering bilateral economic relations, with a particular focus on the mutually beneficial utilization of natural resources.

Wilsonbabu also highlighted that India was among the first nations to recognize Turkmenistan’s independence in 1991, noting that the two countries are bound not only by centuries-old historical ties but also by shared geopolitical interests. He further announced the continuation of robust political dialogue, with high-level mutual visits scheduled for 2026, building on the momentum of previous leader meetings in 2010, 2015, and 2022.