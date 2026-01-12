Iranian Expediency Discernment Council head calls on citizens to join pro-government rally

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The head of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council (EDC), Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani, has urged citizens to participate in a pro-government rally taking place across the country, Trend reports.

Larijani emphasized that the purpose of the rally is to honor those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of maintaining public order, as well as to commemorate the victims of various incidents. He urged Iranians to participate in large numbers, both to pay their respects and to demonstrate support for the authorities.

The rally is set to commence at 14:00 (GMT+4), with pro-government demonstrations already taking place in several cities across Iran.