Azerbaijan and Italy to hold 6th meeting of Economic Cooperation Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Baku will host the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation on January 13, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

Azerbaijan’s co-chair of the commission is Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, while Italy is represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.

The 5th meeting of the commission was held in Rome on January 14, 2020.

Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner. This is confirmed by statistical data. From January through November 2025, the volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Italy amounted to $11.243 billion. According to the State Customs Committee, this is $926.8 million or 9% more than in the same period of 2024.

During the reporting period, trade turnover with Italy accounted for 25.21% of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover. Thus, the country under review ranked first among the countries with which Azerbaijan conducted the largest number of trade operations during the reporting period.

From January through November 2025, exports of products from Azerbaijan to Italy amounted to $10.803 billion. This is $960.2 million or 9.8% more than in the same period of the previous year. Thus, Italy ranked first among the countries with which Azerbaijan exported the largest amount of products during the reporting period.

During the reporting period, exports of crude oil and petroleum products from bituminous rocks to Italy amounted to $6.525 billion. At the same time, the volume of exports of these products reached 12.671 million tons. Thus, compared to the same period in 2024, the value of exports of crude oil and petroleum products from bituminous rocks from Azerbaijan to Italy increased by $383.1 million, or 6.2%, and the volume increased by 2.808 million tons, or 28.5%.

In addition, the latest data from the State Statistical Committee shows that from January through October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 7.903 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous form) worth $3.876 billion to Italy. According to the data, compared to the same period of the previous year, this figure increased by $628 million, or 19.3%, in value terms, and decreased by 160 million cubic meters, or 2%, in volume terms.

For comparison, in January-October 2024, 8.063 billion cubic meters of natural gas were exported from Azerbaijan to Italy, and the total value of these exports amounted to $3.248 billion.

In January-November 2025, imports from Italy to Azerbaijan amounted to $439.469 million, which is $33.4 million, or 7.1%, less than the same period in 2024.