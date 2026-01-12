Iran declares three days of national mourning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Iranian government has declared three days of national mourning in memory of those killed during recent unrest, the announcement was broadcast on state television and radio, Trend reports.

According to the statement, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the official mourning ceremony. Citizens were also called upon to take part in a nationwide march scheduled for January 12.

Latest reports indicate that at least 38 Iranian law enforcement officers have been killed as a result of actions carried out by rioters in various parts of the country.