Key events in Tajikistan's green energy sector for 2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. The most outstanding sector of Tajikistan’s economy in 2025 was the green energy field. Since the beginning of the year, Tajikistan outlined long-term perspectives and began active implementation in this sector, highlighting it as a national priority up to 2040. Trend presents the review of key events of green energy in Tajikistan for 2025:

1) January, 2025:

On January 9 the Parliament of Tajikistan ratified a series of agreements to secure financing for the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP).

Among the key documents ratified were credit agreements between Tajikistan, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for the HPP's construction.

The Rogun HPP, situated on the Vakhsh River, is designed to consist of six power units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to generate over 17 billion kWh of electricity annually, significantly boosting Tajikistan's energy supply and helping to meet growing demand. Furthermore, approximately 70% of the plant's output will be exported to neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at competitive rates, enhancing regional energy cooperation and trade.

On January 11 the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan announced that by 2040, Tajikistan's water sector is set to go digital, with 80% transformation. This target is part of the National Water Strategy, which aims to enhance water supply and sanitation across the country over the next two decades. By 2030, it aims for 50% of the sector to be digitized through the introduction of water resource management systems, monitoring systems, and the automation of various processes.

2) February 2025:

In February the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Tajikistan's Humo Micro Deposit Organization officially begun the installation of a solar photovoltaic system at Humo's Bokhtar branch.

The project was implemented under the Green Economy Financing Facility Tajikistan II (GEFF II). The GEFF II program continues to support the adoption of eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions across the country. The program is supported by the EBRD and is financed by donors such as the Green Climate Fund, the Federal Ministry of Austria, and South Korea. The program includes funding of up to $50 million to stimulate investments in environmentally friendly technologies across the agriculture, housing, and commercial sectors.

Another key event was the visit of European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela.

In the course of the visit, Síkela met with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon. During discussions on sustainable development, both sides focused on the development of renewable energy sources, especially hydropower. According to Síkela, this will provide clean electricity to millions of people and turn Tajikistan into a regional energy exporter.

The signing of an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to modernize Tajikistan's energy system to the tune of 20 million euros was an important outcome of the visit. The following project, Sikela explained, will focus on improving the productivity and sustainability of the cotton industry. The program, funded by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) with a $20 million budget, also aims to boost the country's efforts to adapt to climate change. The European Investment Bank (EIB), in turn, decided to initiate the process of appraising the Rogun hydropower plant (HPP) construction project in Tajikistan.

3) March 2025:

In a joint effort in the energy sector, come March, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, put pen to paper on the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On the Ratification of the Agreement Between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on Ensuring Access to Water Management and Energy Facilities". The Agreement advocates for the synergistic functionality of the main dam featuring a tri-gate system alongside the headwater intake apparatus of the Ak-Tatyr/Machoi conduit.

On March 31, during a work visit to Tajikistan's Khujand, Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, took part in the ceremony that marked the start of the CASA-1000 project’s 500 kV "Datka-Sugd" line with Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

4) April 2025:

In April the construction of a 10-04 kV power transmission line was completed in Tajikistan's Alichur, Chechekti, Bashgumbez, Bulunkul, and Khargushi villages in the Murghab district of the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region.

A protocol on amendments to the agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Russia of 2009 on cooperation in the operation of Sangtuda HPP-1 was signed in April as well. The document addressed several key issues related to the operation of the Sangtuda-1 plant and aims to improve its management framework.

Sangtuda-1, with a design capacity of 670 megawatts and four hydro units of 167.5 megawatts each, is one of the largest operating hydropower plants in Tajikistan, supplying about 12% of the country’s total electricity generation.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved the concept for a new project to improve water infrastructure in Tajikistan's Yavan. The funds will finance key components of a Priority Investment Programme (PIP) aimed at upgrading Yavan’s water supply infrastructure. The local utility provider, Yavan Water Company, which is fully owned by the state unitary enterprise Khojagii Manziliyu Kommunali (KMK), will implement the project. It is being delivered under the broader Integrated Water Resources Management Framework.

5) May 2025:

In May a significant event happened in the field of climate awareness. Tajikistan joined the Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health under the World Health Organization (WHO). The Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health operates under the WHO Regional Office for Europe and includes the chair, Katrín Jakobsdóttir, former Prime Minister of Iceland, the chief scientific advisor, and 10 commissioners.

6) June 2025:

In June Tajikistan officially launched 2D seismic survey operations as part of the Bokhtar oil and gas exploration project, implemented by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

7) July 2025:

July was marked by the visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Tajikistan, during which the countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the energy sector. The MoU aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the utilization of hydropower resources. As part of the agreement, the two countries will enhance the exchange of expertise in the design and construction of hydropower plants, as well as work to build human resource capacity in the sector.

8) August 2025:

In August, Tajikistan and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed a concessional loan agreement worth $50 million, under which QFFD will support the construction of the Rogun hydropower plant (HPP) in Tajikistan.

9) October 2025:

Kazakhstan announced its readiness to sign an intergovernmental agreement on electricity supplies from Tajikistan’s Rogun hydropower plant, previously outlined in the 2023 memorandum as part of Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025 in October in Astana.

One of the major international achievements was the participation of Tajikistan in Central Asia–U.S. Summit (C5+1) in Washington, D.C., where Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon emphasized the importance of advancing the country's ties with the United States and the broader Central Asian region.

"Peace, stability, and sustainable security are the fundamental basis for all economic and trade relations," Rahmon said, highlighting the interconnected nature of security and economic growth.

Noting the country’s vast hydroelectric resources and strategic location, Rahmon stressed Tajikistan’s readiness to develop partnerships in the green energy sector and in electricity exports to neighboring countries. We are committed to working with international partners to strengthen and expand cooperation in these areas," he added.

10) November 2025:

In November Tajikistan started exploring plans to develop new wind and solar power plants with the involvement of ACWA Power, aiming to expand renewable capacity and support the country’s goal of achieving full energy independence by 2027.

Moreover, Tajikistan relaunched 3 hydroelectric units at the Kairakkum Hydroelectric Power Plant, marking the completion of a full modernization program for all six units. The upgrade program, which commenced in 2019, spanned nearly seven years. Once all units are fully operational, annual electricity generation at the Kairakkum HPP is projected to increase from approximately 580 million kWh to 850 million kWh.

The six units of the Kairakkum HPP were originally commissioned between the 1950s, with the final unit entering service in 1956. After nearly seven decades of operation, equipment deterioration had substantially reduced production efficiency.

President Emomali Rahmon ordered the construction of two new solar power plants in the Asht district of Sughd and the Jaykhun district of Khatlon to be completed and commissioned by August 2026.

Each facility represents an investment of $125 million and will be built with government support by local companies Ayon Energi LLC and Toqikgidroelektromontazh OJSC in cooperation with the Chinese construction firm CSCEC.

11) December 2025:

In December Tajikistan’s Ministry of Finance and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed loan and grant agreements to support the implementation of the "Energy Loss Reduction" project to modernize electricity metering infrastructure and install power meters across distribution networks in Tajikistan’s Khatlon and Sughd regions.

The total value of the agreements amounts to 43 million euros, including 28 million euros in loan financing and 15 million euros in grant funds provided by the EU’s Asia-Pacific Investment Fund.

The Government of Tajikistan announced in December that the import and subsequent supply of solar panels to Tajikistan, as well as their spare parts and components, are exempt from value-added tax until 2031. This draft amendment to the Tax Code of Tajikistan was approved by the Majlis Namoyandagon (lower house of parliament) on December 12 and supported by the Majlisi Milli (Upper House of Parliament) on December 15.

A draft law introduced by members of parliament proposes a new provision to Part 10 of Article 251 of the Tax Code, which would exempt the import and subsequent supply of renewable energy equipment - such as solar panels, including inverters and energy storage devices - as well as their spare parts and components, from value-added tax.

The Government of Tajikistan also confirmed the Program for the Development of the Electric Power Sector for 2026-2030 along with an Action Plan for its implementation.

According to the program, by 2030 electricity generation capacity in the country is expected to increase by 2,680 MW. Significant reductions in electricity losses across the grid are also planned, and electricity exports are projected to reach up to 5 billion kilowatt-hours per year.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) outlined that several large renewable energy projects involving Chinese companies are under preparation in Tajikistan. For instance, Eging PV Technology intends to develop a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 1.5 GW between 2025 and 2028. Simultaneously, China Datang Overseas is evaluating two additional projects: a 500 MW solar power plant in the Sughd region and a solar module manufacturing facility in the Khatlon region.

All these initiatives are expected to be executed as greenfield investments, funded entirely by the Chinese companies' own resources, with no direct financial assistance from the host country’s budget. Capital construction is projected to begin in the latter half of 2025 or 2026, following the completion of feasibility studies and the necessary site approvals.