Iran’s government implements program to support citizens’ household needs - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The Iranian government provides citizens with the equivalent of the foreign currency allocated for the import of essential goods, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his address to the Iranian people today, Trend reports.

According to him, until now, foreign currency for subsidizing the import of certain essential goods and medical supplies was allocated at low rates. This led to corruption in the country, and as a result, citizens were unable to benefit from the allocated subsidies.

Pezeshkian noted that on this basis, each citizen receives from the government monthly funds of 10 million rials (approximately 10 dollars) to purchase essential goods. The program implemented by the government to support citizens’ household needs effectively creates competition in the market. That is, if goods are imported cheaply, they will be sold cheaply, and if imported at higher prices, they will be sold at higher prices.

Since the end of December, protest actions have begun in Iran amid a sharp depreciation of the national currency, the rial, against foreign currencies, high inflation, and other economic problems. There have been reports of deaths and injuries during the protests, although no figures have been specified.