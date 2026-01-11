Iranian citizens have right to protest - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Protesting in order to defend one’s rights is a legitimate right of Iranian citizens, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his address to the Iranian people today, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian government is engaging in dialogue with citizens in this regard and is trying to resolve existing problems.

Pezeshkian noted that the government does not ignore anyone who protests, demands their rights, or expresses concern.

“I personally held a meeting with a group of protesters. We made it clear that we are determined to help resolve any issues if they have concerns,” he stressed.

Pezeshkian also stated that the government has made commitments to ensure justice, and there will be no discrimination in this matter. He noted that the authorities are striving to eradicate corruption, smuggling, and bribery, as ultimately Iranian citizens become the victims of these practices.

Since the end of December, protest actions have begun in Iran amid a sharp depreciation of the national currency, the rial, against foreign currencies, high inflation, and other economic problems. There have been reports of deaths and injuries during the protests, although no figures have been specified.