Baku Stock Exchange becomes USACC regular member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Baku Stock Exchange has become a regular member of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), Trend reports via the Chamber.

The Baku Stock Exchange is Azerbaijan’s primary securities marketplace, established in 2000 to support the country’s capital formation and debt financing needs.

Founded in 2000, the BSE provides a regulated venue for trading equities, government and corporate bonds, and money-market instruments, helping channel capital from investors to issuers. For global investors, the exchange represents a gateway to Azerbaijan’s financial markets, offering exposure to sovereign and corporate debt in a resource-rich economy with growing capital-market infrastructure.

“As market depth and issuance continue to expand, the exchange plays an increasingly important role in connecting issuers with long-term capital and supporting broader financial market development,” said the USACC.

Since its establishment in 1995, USACC has served as the leading platform fostering commercial, economic, and cultural ties between the United States and Azerbaijan. Over the past three decades, USACC has played a pivotal role in promoting dialogue between the public and private sectors, facilitating trade and business diversification and economic cooperation between the two nations.