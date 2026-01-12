Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 12 January 2026 15:33 (UTC +04:00)
Electricity supply now covers the entire country - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Over the past twenty years, several regional development programs have been adopted. Each program covered a five-year period, and the programs were successfully implemented, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the meeting dedicated to the 2026-2035 State Program on improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “As a result, we have resolved the main infrastructure issues. First and foremost, electricity supply now fully covers the entire country.”

