Mosaic Visa assumes role of official Turkish visa operator in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 12. Mosaic Visa has been appointed as the official operator for processing Turkish visa applications from Turkmen citizens, taking over from Gateway International, which has discontinued its operations in the country, Trend reports via the company’s social media account.

Applicants may submit their documents either through Mosaic Visa’s online platform or in person at the visa center. Applications previously submitted via Gateway International will remain valid and will be processed in accordance with the established procedures.

Mosaic Visa is an officially accredited visa application processing center, authorized by the consular authorities of the Republic of Türkiye. The Mosaic Visa Turkmenistan visa center formally opened in Ashgabat on January 12, 2026, and is located at 71 G. Gulyyev Street (2127), Bagtyyarlyk district, Ashgabat.