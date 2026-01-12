Iran's Foreign Ministry reveals ongoing diplomatic backchannel with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. There is a line of communication between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said today at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, this channel is used to convey necessary messages between the two countries.

Baghaei stated that, in addition, the Swiss embassy, which protects U.S. interests in Iran, is officially operating.

The Iranian official stated that, in general, Iran has never left the negotiating table. In recent decades, Iran has always adhered to the principle of diplomacy and negotiation. However, these negotiations must lead to meaningful results and address the concerns of all parties.

“Naturally, unilateral discussions dictated by specific goals will not lead to results. I think that contradictory statements in this regard will lead to uncertainty in strategies,” he noted.

On April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, 2025, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program took place. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, and were led by Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Iranian delegation, and Steve Witkoff, US Special Representative for the Middle East, from the American delegation. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, 2025, Israel launched air strikes against Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

That same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The airstrikes reportedly destroyed the Iranian nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 23, Iran launched air strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement announcing the cessation of attacks.