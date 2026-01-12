Azerbaijan to roll out new customs fees for several products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. ​New customs fees will be hitting a number of products in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in amendments to amounts of customs fees in accordance with the relevant decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The decision envisages the application of additional customs fees for some products.

Thus, customs fees of 150 manat ($88) are applied for one ton of "iron or non-alloy steel rods" (iron fittings), and 100 manat ($59) are applied for one ton of glass sheets classified under various nomenclature codes.

This decision has taken effect from January 2, 2026, and will be valid until June 30, 2026.

