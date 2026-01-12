Azerbaijani President’s aide underlines TRIPP project as crucial for peace, connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) represents a major milestone in the pursuit of durable peace and regional connectivity, Elchin Amirbayov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said in an interview with the JASON Editorial Committee at the Azerbaijani Embassy in The Hague, Trend reports.

“TRIPP is not just a road; it is a route for trust, cooperation, and prosperity. Azerbaijan is firmly convinced that its implementation may benefit all actors involved, without exception, as it is meant to contribute to consolidating peace, achieving stability, and economic development in the region. Therefore, we invite all parties to regard it as a true win-win project,” Amirbayov said.

In the interview, Amirbayov also discussed Azerbaijan’s broader regional and international engagement. He highlighted the country’s energy exports to Europe, including natural gas and emerging green energy projects, and stressed the corridor’s role in enhancing trade and transport links with Türkiye, Central Asia, and the Turkic world. He touched on environmental cooperation, particularly with Dutch partners in green technologies, and reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy with Russia and Iran. At the same time, he acknowledged ongoing challenges such as landmine contamination in liberated territories and constitutional issues in Armenia, which remain key hurdles for ensuring lasting peace.

On August 8 in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) to unblock regional communications.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint appeal to the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to close the OSCE Minsk Group process.