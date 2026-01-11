ADY launches new Ganja-Gabala route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Starting January 12, 2026, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, will launch regular daily passenger services on the Ganja–Gabala–Ganja route for the first time, aiming to enhance passenger convenience and regional connectivity, Trend reports.

This will be ADY’s second intraregional passenger route, following the Ganja–Mingachevir–Ganja line. The new service will be operated by modern electric trains with seating accommodation, covering 139 km in 1 hour 50 minutes.

Trains will depart daily at 10:10 from Ganja to Gabala and at 18:00 from Gabala to Ganja, with stops at Goran, Yevlakh, Laki, and Agdash.

Passengers will be able to travel in Standard, Standard+, Business, and First Class. Ticket prices start from AZN 4.30 on the Ganja–Gabala route and AZN 1.70 on the Laki–Gabala segment.

The new route will also enable daily travel between Baku and Gabala via convenient connections at Laki station.

Tickets will be available on ADY’s official website and via the ADY Mobile application.

The launch is expected to enhance transport accessibility between western and north-western regions of Azerbaijan and support the development of domestic tourism.