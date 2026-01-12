Azerbaijani ASCO's crane vessel Shirvan undergoes major repairs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The “Shirvan” crane vessel, operated by ASCO, part of AZCON Holding, has undergone a comprehensive overhaul, the company stated, Trend reports.

The refurbishment was carried out at the “Bibiheybat” Ship Repair Yard and involved comprehensive work on the vessel's winch system, oil and water coolers, air balloon fittings, various pumps, separators, compressors, auxiliary engine generators, electric motors, and piping systems. Additionally, automation, navigation equipment, and electrical components were thoroughly inspected and repaired as necessary.

The living quarters, sanitary facilities, and mess areas underwent essential repairs, while watertight doors, portholes, and ventilation hatches were refurbished. The 100-ton crane arm and all guiding rings were dismantled, fully overhauled, and reinstalled, with all crane screws being replaced.

The main and auxiliary engines were serviced by the floating workshop crew from the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet. To evaluate the technical condition of the underwater sections, the vessel was dry-docked. During this process, the rudder and bottom-side fittings were repaired, damaged metal plates and protective belts were replaced, and both sides of the hull were fitted with new protective fenders after undergoing cleaning and painting.

Following the repairs, the crane system successfully underwent testing, and the vessel completed sea trials to verify the operation of mechanical and electrical systems. Upon successful completion, the ship was handed over to classification society representatives.

Meanwhile, the “Shirvan” measures 98.5 meters in length and 17 meters in width and is equipped with main engines generating 2×2400 horsepower.