Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Preparatory work is underway for construction of two more large reservoirs in liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 12 January 2026 15:31 (UTC +04:00)
Preparatory work is underway for construction of two more large reservoirs in liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The construction of two more large reservoirs in the liberated territories – the “Hakarichay” and “Bargushadchay” reservoirs – is planned, and preparatory work is already underway, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for 2026-2035 on improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Trend reports.

“Most likely, we will start practical work this year,” emphasized the head of state.

Latest

Latest

Read more