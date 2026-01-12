Preparatory work is underway for construction of two more large reservoirs in liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The construction of two more large reservoirs in the liberated territories – the “Hakarichay” and “Bargushadchay” reservoirs – is planned, and preparatory work is already underway, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a meeting dedicated to the State Program for 2026-2035 on improving water supply, wastewater, and stormwater systems in the city of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Trend reports.

“Most likely, we will start practical work this year,” emphasized the head of state.