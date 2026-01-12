Azerbaijan approves universities and programs for 2026/2027 state scholarship program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Ministry of Science and Education has published the approved list of universities and programs included in the State Program for 2022-2028, enabling Azerbaijani youth to study at prestigious foreign higher education institutions during the 2026/2027 academic year, Trend reports via the Ministry of Science and Education.

The program, established by a presidential decree, covers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels of study. According to the ministry, the updated list allows candidates to study in 231 highly regarded universities across 33 countries, offering a total of 4,121 programs in 15 priority fields. The annual quota under the program is 500 students. To regulate competition, admission scores may be applied in priority fields depending on the number of applications.

The program has expanded opportunities in the field of “Culture and Arts,” with a greater number of prestigious universities added to the list compared to previous years. In addition, the new list includes changes concerning institutions ranked among the top ten in international rankings, as well as updates for doctoral-level programs.

The ministry urged applicants to carefully review the notes accompanying the list for these updates.

The full list of universities and programs for the 2026/2027 academic year is available through the ministry’s official link.

