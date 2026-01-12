Azerbaijan tallies volume of its oil and natural gas production in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan's oil production was primarily driven by its major fields, with significant contributions from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Absheron, and SOCAR. During the same period, the country exported a substantial amount of oil, with the majority coming from consortia, SOCAR, and the Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum (JOCAP).

