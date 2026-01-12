Azerbaijan set to reduce flood risks in eastern part of Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Flood risks will be reduced in the eastern part of Baku, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater, and wastewater systems in Baku city and the Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035," approved by decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, it's planned to continue the construction of the Darnagul-Bakikhanov-Garachukhur-Hovsan line, proceed with construction work, complete 50% of the planned tasks, commission a 10.4 km-long collector, and reduce flood risks.