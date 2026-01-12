Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Date set for next meeting of Kazakhstan's National Kurultai in Kyzylorda

Kazakhstan Materials 12 January 2026 17:44 (UTC +04:00)
Date set for next meeting of Kazakhstan's National Kurultai in Kyzylorda
Photo: Akorda

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 12. The fifth meeting of Kazakhstan's National Kurultai will take place in Kyzylorda on January 20, 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved the date for the next meeting during a working session on parliamentary reform.

The National Kurultai, an advisory body to the President of Kazakhstan, serves as a platform for generating ideas and developing steps toward strengthening public unity and national development. Meetings of the National Kurultai convene as necessary but occur at least annually.

The previous sessions of the National Kurultai took place on March 13-14, 2025, in Burabay; March 15, 2024, in Atyrau; June 17, 2023, in Turkestan; and June 16, 2022, in the Ulytau region.

