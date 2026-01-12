Tajikistan's MFA outlines key foreign policy priorities for 2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 12. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan conducted a review of the country's foreign policy system for 2025 and engaged in discussions regarding the key priorities and activities planned for 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

The issues were addressed during a regular session of the MFA Collegium, presided over by Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

The meeting was attended by Collegium members, Parviz Davlatzoda, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Executive Office of the President of Tajikistan, as well as leaders of the Ministry's principal departments, divisions, and their deputies. The session also saw participation from heads of several related entities, including the state unitary enterprise Dipservice under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Center for Advanced Training and Retraining of Personnel, and the State Institution of the Foreign Policy Magazine.