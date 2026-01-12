Iran expresses hope for addressing internet and consular services of embassies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The internet issue and consular services of embassies will hopefully be resolved in Iran, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, due to the internet outage in the country, the provision of consular services has faced problems.

Baghaei noted that the reason for the Internet outage in the country is security issues. The relevant security agencies of the country have made decisions in accordance with the circumstances.

"It's hoped that this issue will be resolved soon as the situation improves. Due to the internet outage, Iran understands that the services of embassies are facing problems and is in contact with all embassies and diplomatic missions in Iran. Work is underway to find solutions to resolve the problem," he pointed out.

The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily triggered by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, escalating inflation, and various other economic hardships. While casualty reports have been circulating, the exact figures remain undisclosed.

Internet services have been largely suspended for more than three days now as protests in Iran escalate and become serious.

