Uzbekistan reports commercial gas inflow from new well in Karakalpakstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 12. A new exploratory well in the Muynak district of Karakalpakstan has recorded a commercial inflow of natural gas under high pressure, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegas.

The discovery was made at the Shagirlik - Lower Jurassic No. 2 well, drilled near the Muynak field in the Ustyurt region.

The site had been prepared for deep exploratory drilling based on 3D seismic survey data conducted by Uzbekgeofizika under the supervision of the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, as well as the State Institution “Institute of Geology and Exploration of Oil and Gas Fields.”

To further study the geological structure of the Lower Jurassic formations, refine reservoir parameters, and determine the extent of gas-bearing zones in the area, the drilling of additional exploratory wells No. 3 and No. 4 is planned.

Meanwhile, on January 10, 2026, the well reached its design depth of 5,265 meters in Lower Jurassic deposits. Gas-bearing reservoir layers were identified at depths between 5,061 and 5,265 meters, confirming the presence of natural gas accumulations at the site.