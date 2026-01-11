Iranian citizens should not allow instigators of unrest to disrupt public order - Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Iranian citizens should not allow instigators of unrest to disrupt public order, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his address to the Iranian people today, Trend reports.

According to him, there is a difference between protests and riots in the country. Every citizen has the right to protest, and the Iranian government is ready to listen to demands and address the problems raised in this regard.

Pezeshkian noted that at the same time, instigators of unrest are trying to create chaos and destabilization in the country. According to him, they are engaged in arson attacks on banks, public transport, mosques, and other state property.

The Iranian president called on citizens to remain vigilant in such situations and not to fall for the plans of provocateurs.

Since the end of December, protest actions have begun in Iran amid a sharp depreciation of the national currency, the rial, against foreign currencies, high inflation, and other economic problems. There have been reports of deaths and injuries during the protests, although no figures have been specified.